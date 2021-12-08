House Republican Rep. Devin Nunes to resign at the end of the year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Congressman and former Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, will be retiring from Congress later this year.

Nunes confirmed Monday that he will be leaving Congress to become the new CEO of former president Donald Trump’s social media company.

The 10-term Republican was first elected back in 2002 and became the chair of the House Intelligence Committee in 2015.

Corrin Rankin, GOP Central Valley Regional Vice Chair, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss Nunes’s career move.