House the Heroes CEO seeks to understand San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Each month in San Diego, more individuals fall into homelessness than are pulled out by state and local programs.
The crisis continues to worsen in California, where 1/3 of the country’s homeless currently reside.
Executive Director of House the Heroes, Kate Monroe, visited the streets of San Diego with associate Kevin Dahlgren to assess the city’s homeless crisis and begin brainstorming solutions.
Within minutes, Dahlgren was attacked and Monroe was threatened.
Monroe joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss her experience on Good Evening San Diego, but the two shared insight into her conversation with members of our homeless population to Twitter.