House the Heroes CEO seeks to understand San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Each month in San Diego, more individuals fall into homelessness than are pulled out by state and local programs.

The crisis continues to worsen in California, where 1/3 of the country’s homeless currently reside.

Executive Director of House the Heroes, Kate Monroe, visited the streets of San Diego with associate Kevin Dahlgren to assess the city’s homeless crisis and begin brainstorming solutions.

Within minutes, Dahlgren was attacked and Monroe was threatened.

Monroe joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss her experience on Good Evening San Diego, but the two shared insight into her conversation with members of our homeless population to Twitter.

“I’ve been drugged and raped. I’ve been attacked 3-4 times” I met Lyndsey a homeless woman who shared with us the assaults she has endured on the streets of San Diego. She said it is not safe there and terrible things happen everyday. This is no exaggeration. The area we were in pic.twitter.com/bsAOqEvyCC — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) May 4, 2023

As for outreach teams she tells me she has not met any. To end this humanitarian crisis it starts with the outreach. Daily contact while offering the right resources. Until this happens things will continue to get worse for this vulnerable population. @KateMonroeCEO pic.twitter.com/9qJ24G4cuZ — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) May 4, 2023

“I think we are spoiled…we need to grab onto the help. Not just sit on our butts and party” I met Mary a homeless lady who has been living in downtown San Diego for five years. She says the system spoils the homeless and that’s why there is so many. pic.twitter.com/C2woyEYArM — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) May 4, 2023

back. @KateMonroeCEO asked Mary with the other housing resources why people continue to stay on the streets? She said the homeless have simply got too comfortable and need us to motivate them. I asked Mary if she were in charge how would she end homelessness, specifically to pic.twitter.com/aNPVwLS6ZT — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) May 4, 2023

admitted they have been victimized. I was attacked and punched three times trying to help a man getting beaten. This is not a homeless crisis this is Malicious neglect. pic.twitter.com/zzJbth3cOf — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) May 4, 2023