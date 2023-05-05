House the Heroes seeks to understand local homeless crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Each month in San Diego, more individuals fall into homelessness than are pulled out by state and local programs.

The crisis continues to worsen in California, where 1/3 of the country’s homeless currently reside.

Executive Director of House the Heroes Kate Monroe visited the streets of San Diego with associate Kevin Dahlgren to assess the city’s homeless crisis and begin brainstorming solutions.

Within minutes, Dahlgren was attacked and Monroe was threatened.

Monroe joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss her experience.