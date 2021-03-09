Housing grants announced for San Diego, Orange County





SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – The California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) announced several grants to San Diego and Orange Counties in efforts to increase affordable housing.

These three grants are No Place Like Home, which funds permanent supportive housing for people in need of mental health services and are experiencing homelessness.

San Diego County received approximately $12 million for the No Place Like Home rental projects.

The second is Transitional Housing Program, which seeks to help young adults aged 18 to 25 to find and maintain housing through child welfare service agencies, totaling almost $500,000.

The last grant is the Permanent Local Housing Allocation, which funds housing-related projects and programs such as navigation centers and emergency shelters, coming in at $408,882 for Vista.

Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel), who is also Vice Chair of the Senate Housing Committee, joined KUSI to discuss the efforts to get people in homes.