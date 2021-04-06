Housing Help San Diego aims to help residents at risk of eviction

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing Help San Diego is a unique resource for San Diegans in need of help paying rent, staying housed, and understanding housing rights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The San Diego Eviction Prevention Collaborative launched the program with the intent of aiding San Diego’s hardest-to-reach communities such as those who may be unable to access programs due to language, cultural, or income barriers.

“The pandemic has been merciless for many San Diegans who now face the very real threat of eviction,” said Laura Ann Fernea, Executive Director of the City Heights Community Development Corporation, which is also chair of the Collaborative.

“Eviction is costly for both tenants and landlords, but it can be deeply traumatic to families and especially their children,” Fernea noted.

“Greater awareness of tenants’ rights can help avoid a tidal wave of evictions caused by the pandemic, which would set off increases in homelessness, huge additional human and public costs, and potentially more COVID infections, as evicted persons are forced to move in with unvaccinated friends and relatives across San Diego County,” she added.

For more information please visit: www.housinghelpsd.org or www.cityheightscdc.org.

Laura Ann Fernea, Executive Director of the City Heights CDC and leader of the San Diego Eviction Prevention Collaborative, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the new program, Housing Help San Diego.