Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right.

Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the Civic Center Plaza courtyard with details on the push for cheaper housing in San Diego.