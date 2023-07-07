Houston Texans Linebacker & Mount Miguel Alum Cory Littleton Hosts Youth Football Camp





Houston Texans Linebacker Cory Littleton returned to his alma mater, Mount Miguel H.S. , to host his 3rd Annual Free Youth Football Camp.

I asked the Pro Bowl Linebacker why he hosts this youth camp in his Spring Valley community, “Being able to come back home and give these kids some inspiration that I used to have when I was a child because we all started somewhere; and hopefully I can inspire one of these kids maybe not even in Football, just to work as hard as you can to achieve and get what you want to get out of life. To know that you can have an impact on these kids lives means everything.”

Littleton and his expert coaches teach boys and girls, aged 8-14, about the fundamentals of Football by having them participate in drills and competitions, while also giving them valuable lessons in teamwork, sportsmanship, and having a positive attitude in life.