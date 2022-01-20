How 5G is interfering with commercial flights in the United States





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recently, concerns over 5G networks in the United States have caused international flights to be cancelled.

Some of the 5G networks that have been installed across the United States are too close in proximity to flight paths coming and going. And the way they are installed in the United States is different than the rest of the world.

The 5G bands most notably affect altitude meters on the Boeing 777, causing more than one airport across the world to cancel their flights to United States.

The President of the Dubai based airline, Emirates, called the situation “one of the most delinquent, utterly irresponsible” things he’s seen in his entire career. Sir Tim Clark, the President of Emirates, blamed the Biden Administration and specifically the US Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, for the failure.

Former Naval Combat Aviator and KUSI Aviation Expert, Brian “Sunshine” Sinclair, shared his insight into how the 5G networks are interfering with flights in the United States.