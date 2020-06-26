How a 60-game season could help or hurt the Padres

With the new 2020 rules in place, it allows for teams like the Padres to use some strong bats as part of the Universal DH rule.

But there is also the matter of pitching, with no limits to the amount of pitchers allowed on the roster, it allows some younger flamethrowers to get their shot on the big squad while also helping in a place the Padres often have a disadvantage.

The Padres are set to start their workouts on July 3rd with Opening Day being on July 23rd or 24th.