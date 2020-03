How AB 5 in impacting entertainers in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A woman who owns and operates Royal Entertainment in San Diego said under AB 5 she would have to take many of her talent off her list of go-to’s and restructure how she does business.

Brittany Skipper who owns Royal Entertainment in San Diego and Mrs. Claus joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the impact AB 5 has had on their business.