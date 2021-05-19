How Barstool Sports saved the NCAA’s Regional Women’s Golf Championship





PHOENIX (KUSI) – Back on May 13, 2020, heavy rains fell upon Baton Rouge, Louisiana, flooding parts of the LSU’s home course, which was set to host the NCAA Regional Women’s Golf Championship.

The course was still playable, but the NCAA deemed it playable, but not playable in a championship setting. The NCAA didn’t offer any alternatives for the student-athletes who have been training and dreaming of becoming National Champions for years.

So at the time, the NCAA’s announcement came and effectively ended some of these player’s collegiate careers.

But, Barstool Sports Host Sam “Riggs” Bozoian ended up saving the day.

Riggs invited the 12 collegiate teams, and six individual players who were scheduled to compete in the Regional Championship, to come to Phoenix and play in the Let Them Play Classic, which the NCAA ended up approving as an official team event.

Barstool Sports is covering ALL expense for every player and coach who attends the Let Them Play Classic outside of Phoenix, Arizona. Plus, Whirlwind Golf Club offered to host the tournament for free, telling Riggs that they just want to help. There will be a official NCAA Regional individual and team champions this week!

Riggs says him and Barstool Sports are extremely happy to be able to hope, especially for a women’s sport like golf that doesn’t get as much attention as male sports. Riggs said, “it’s about the girls, it’s about them being able to finish up their college careers, or season, playing together one last time.”

Barstool Sports is selling merchandise for the Let Them Play Classic, which will help promote and fund the event.

Riggs shared his experience saving the NCAA’s Regional Championships and efforts to create the Let Them Play Classic with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

Fans welcome & invited to attend the #LetThemPlay Classic at @WhirlwindGolf in Chandler, AZ. Thursday tee times starting at 7:30am & they’ll play pretty much all day. Afternoon times begin 12:30pm. Friday first tee time 9:00am. pic.twitter.com/aeA2yrzZ5C — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) May 18, 2021

NEWS — The @NCAA has approved the #LetThemPlay Classic to be a full on team event. We will crown official individual and team champions this week at @WhirlwindGolf. Updated commitment list. There will be #golf pic.twitter.com/sAFUEqHLtY — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) May 17, 2021

Riggs described the intense process of creating the Let Them Play Classic in more detail on the Barstool Sports Foreplay Podcast, listen here. Mississippi State Golf Coach, Charlie Ewing, joined the Foreplay Pod to explain how much this effort means to his players, and the rest of the collegiate golf world.

New podcast — “Let Them Play: How It Happened” with Mississippi State women’s golf head coach Charlie Ewing. …I’m going to cry 100x this week.https://t.co/FTqPWlRNpj pic.twitter.com/iKM8hYwsdw — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) May 18, 2021