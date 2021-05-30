How Battalion Chief Robert Hartman prepares for wildfire season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California is officially in a declared drought again, and wildfire season is coming as rapidly as wildfire spreads.

Robert Hartman, Battalion Chief at the San Diego Fire Department, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell, to discuss wildfire preparedness.

The potential for large fires exist under the right conditions and it’s imperative to pay attention to the National Weather Service warnings and notifications.

People don’t prepare to fail, they fail to prepare, Battalion Chief Hartman said.

It’s never too late to create an emergency plan and the SDFD encourages viewers to review the Ready, Set, Go! guide here.