How Biden’s supply chain crisis is leaving empty shelves and increasing inflation

MISSION BEACH (KUSI) – If you went shopping this weekend, you may have noticed bare shelves and higher prices.

Experts blamed an ongoing “supply chain shortage.”

Right now more than 100 cargo ships are floating off the coast of Los Angeles, waiting to unload — which could take weeks.

KUSI’S Dan Plante joined viewers outside a store in Mission Beach directly affected by the supply chain shortage.