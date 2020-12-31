How California’s “Safe Schools For All” plan will impact San Diego students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is encouraging schools to resume in-person teaching next year.

Newsom wants to start with the youngest students and is promising $2 billion in state aid to promote coronavirus testing, increased classroom ventilation and personal protective equipment. He says the recommendation announced Wednesday was driven by increasing evidence that there are lower risks and increased benefits from in-person instruction, particularly for the youngest students.

Meanwhile, California remains consumed by a growing pandemic crisis. The president of California’s largest teachers union said he was glad Newsom is “finally recognizing” the need for tougher safety standards.

San Diego Unified School District Board President, Richard Barrera, discussed the governor’s plan and how it will impact San Diego students with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego.

RELATED STORY: California governor offers plan to reopen in-person schools