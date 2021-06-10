How Camp Pendleton Firefighters train for wildfire season

CAMP PENDLETON (KUSI) – The Camp Pendleton Fire Department is hosting its annual wildland fire school.

The school involves not only the firefighters from Camp Pendleton but also other federal agencies, state and local mutual aid partners participate as well, explained Chief Ken Helgerson from the CPDF.

About 1,000 people a day come to their fire school, explained Chief Helgerson.

The school allows members to coordinate how things go before the real fire season, Chief Helgerson added.