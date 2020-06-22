How can businesses respond if an employee posts offensive messages on their personal social media accounts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Have you been noticing more frequent social media posts that you don’t necessarily agree with amid the coronavirus pandemic, protest, and defund the police movements?

Some people are wondering what happens if a coworker, or one of your employees, posts an offensive message on their personal social media account? Is the company held responsible? The individual who posted it?

Legal Analyst Dan Eaton discussed the possible outcomes and who is essentially responsible on KUSI News.