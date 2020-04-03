How CARES act will help small businesses in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There’s a lot going on right now in the business world, specifically around the recently approved CARES Act, Stimulus Bill, approved on Friday last week, and what special loan programs are available to businesses.

Seacoast Commerce Bank said they are very involved with the new SBA loan that will be available to businesses whereby they can get a loan to help keep people on the payroll, and if they do use the money to keep people on the payroll, that loan can be forgiven.

It’s called the SBA Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan. Its different from the SBA’s Emergency Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).

Rick Sanborn talked to Good Morning San Diego about what small businesses can do to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.