How children’s books can help benefit kids for life





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since long before the pandemic, parents have been trying to find ways to keep kids engaged without the need of a screen.

A long-time educator and now children’s book author is offering insightful options geared towards helping kids reach their full potential.

Children’s author and former San Diego County resident Lindsay Ann Fink joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss further details.

Fink described helping reluctant kids read more by making a routine of it, which doesn’t’ always have to be at bedtime.

Learn more about Fink’s books on her website.