How ‘Confidential Recovery’ helps struggling military veterans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is home to a large amount of the country’s veteran population.

Scott Silverman, otherwise known as Your Crisis Coach from Confidential Recovery, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how his organization helps veterans and what can be done to get more San Diego veterans the help they could use.

Silverman stressed that for veterans, asking for help is seen as a sign of weakness.

But, there’s no need to feel that way, it is okay to ask for help, and it’s the first step, Silverman said.

A host of help is available, but if you don’t ask for help, you won’t access it, Silverman answered.

If you’d like to talk to Your Crisis Coach, call 619-993-2738.

