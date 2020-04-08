How COVID-19 impacts the San Diego Center for Children

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Center for Children is considered an essential service to the community especially during this time of need and uncertainty, but, the transition has not been easy.

The center helps nearly one-thousand children everyday by providing a range of therapeutic and educational services. It has managed to have the appropriate staff available to provide care to children with the greatest behavioral health risks — those staying in the residential housing program. The Center’s Academy, a K-12, nonpublic school, like other schools, is closed, but the staff is continuing to provide class remotely.

And, for the hundreds of children in its community-based programs, the Center has implemented a telehealth protocol where kids continue to receive mental health therapy.

But the change has not been easy.

“To begin with, the children, their families, were already struggling. That’s part of the reason why they came to us. It’s going to take a while to subside. Like every organization, we have been impacted as well financially,” said Moises Baron, CEO and President, San Diego Center for Children.