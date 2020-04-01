How COVID-19 is affecting victims of sexual assault and domestic violence

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, one organization is bringing awareness to those who have not yet been in the spotlight and may need assistance or guidance.

Many people have the potential to be negatively affected by COVID-19, not by illness or financial reasons, but dangerous living conditions in their own home.

During these times of working remotely and avoiding public spaces, victims and survivors may need to alter their safety plan and the Center for Community Solutions is here to help.

The CEO of CCS, Verna Griffin-Tabor explained what you can do to make yourself safer at home.