How did day one of open beaches in Encinitas go?

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – Beaches in San Diego, Oceanside, Encinitas, Coronado and Imperial Beach reopened for recreation activities on Monday, but numerous beaches in San Diego County remain closed.

The sandy stretches in those respective cities are open for surfers, swimmers, kayakers and paddleboarders in the ocean, as well as runners and walkers on the sand. Imperial Beach has allowed access to the beach, but not the ocean, which is too polluted to allow people in the water because of an ongoing issue with runoff from the Tijuana River.

But group gatherings, parking in lots and lying down on the beach are not allowed. Those activities could be lifted in Phase 2 of the reopening plans.

Mayor Catherine Blakespear joined Good Morning to discuss how day one of reopening the beaches went and what messages she’s like to share with people wanting to visit Encinitas’ beaches.