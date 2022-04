How do you know your donation is really going to Ukraine?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With all the sudden generosity pouring forth over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, scammers have also emerged from the woodwork.

You want to help, but how do you know your donation will go where you intend?

James Floros, President and CEO of Floros and Associates, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss tips and tricks to ensuring your donations go to the right place.