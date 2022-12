How end-of-year donations will improve your tax return

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tax filing season is coming up.

There are only a couple more days in the year to make a difference in your 2022 taxes come spring. By donating to charitable cause, you can still accrue tax write-offs.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel was joined by Raphael Tulino of IRS Media Relations to discuss ways you can make a difference in your filing status.