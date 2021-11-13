How Father Joe’s work inspired the Lucky Duck Foundation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI continues to remember the late Father Joe Carroll.

Dan Shea, CEO of Feeding San Diego, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the legacy of Father Joe and how he inspired the work of the Lucky Duck Foundation.

Father Joe was actually the Lucky Duck Foundation’s special advisor to its Board of Directors.

LDF has a food and water outreach program that reaches 1,000 people daily.

KUSI will stream an-hour long special on Father Joe’s legacy on Nov. 14.