How Governor Newsom is responding to California’s rising gas prices

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The gas conversation continues as prices go up and nothing is really being done about it, as families and commuters suffer around the state.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County climbed two-tenths of a cents Monday to a record $6.015, its 34th consecutive increase.

The majority party is more interested in giving away free money – buying votes – than they are in providing instant relief to California motorists at the gas pump.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Jessica Millan Patterson, California GOP Chair, about the soaring prices and how Governor Newsom is handling the growing situation.