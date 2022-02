How hard is it to get roses for Valentine’s Day?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Valentine’s Day is Monday and the scramble is on.

If you’re trying to procure a bouquet of roses, it might just be too late.

Hilary Bateman, Owner of Little House of Flowers, joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss how hard it is to snag a bunch of roses for the holiday.

The secret is to pre-0rder, Bateman said.