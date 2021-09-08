How hospitals are providing treatment for COVID-19 patients





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations here in San Diego are mostly unvaccinated residents.

The latest numbers show 86% of patients receiving treatment are not vaccinated.

Dr. Georgine Nanos from Kind Health Group, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss what to do if you find yourself experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Dr. Nanos began by stating that you should always speak to your primary care physician first, preferably one who knows your health history.