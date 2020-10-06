How housing negatively impacts our physical and mental health





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Housing Federation (SDHF) will hold its 2020 Annual Affordable Housing and Community Development Conference virtually the week of Oct. 5-9th. Bringing more than 600 industry professionals and community and business leaders together, the annual conference will cover topics ranging from financing strategies to supportive housing options.

This year’s theme, 30 Years of Building Better Futures, will celebrate the rich 30-year history of the San Diego Housing Federation’s affordable housing advocacy and look ahead at strategies and best practices to create affordable housing opportunities, preserve existing housing, and maximize the positive impact that affordable homes have on our communities.

Dr. Megan Sandel, MD MPD, Co-Director of the GROW Clinic at Boston Medical Center, Co-Lead Principal Investigator with Children’s HealthWatch and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Boston University Schools of Medicine and Public Health, discussed how housing negatively impacts our physical and mental health on KUSI News.