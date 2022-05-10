How long will inflation last?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Biden plans to deliver remarks on inflation Tuesday in reaction to increasing criticism of his economic policies.

Last week, the Federal Reserve System raised interest rates by a half-point, hoping to stabilize inflation rates not seen here in the U.S. in four decades.

New polling shows eight in 10 Americans believe the Federal Government hasn’t done enough to curb inflation.

The president has named getting prices under control as among his top priorities.

Sully, Co-Host, of “On The Air,” joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss how long the inflation will last.

We’re likely to see prices ease by the end of this year, Sully said.