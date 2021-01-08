How many kids have to commit suicide before we get Newsom’s attention?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, Torrey Pines High School football coach Ron Gladnick appeared on KUSI News to discuss the “Let Them Play California” initiative to salvage a year of high school sports that our young athletes can never get back.

Gavin Newsom has banned youth sport competition across the state amid the coronavirus pandemic, but many of our young students rely on sports to continue their careers at the collegiate level, and sports help them grow their maturity and life experiences at such an important time in their lives.

Other states have successfully completed their football seasons, but California continues to implement the strictest lockdown policies.

Gladnick said he has reached out to Supervisor Nathan Fletcher “through his office, through his email, using other media personalities, talking to you, and so far there is zero response.”

Former Supervisor Kristin Gaspar was the leading advocate for resuming youth sports, but her efforts weren’t supported by Fletcher or the governor.

After Tuesday’s interview, support for Gladnick’s initiative gained serious momentum, so he came back on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to explain why they want Governor Newsom to approve their proposal for a shortened, 6-game football season.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy asked Gladnick to respond to criticism from people who believe that his push to resume sports is “putting lives at risk.”

Gladnick responded, “I would say to them how many kids have to commit suicide to get the Governor’s attention?