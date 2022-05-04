How rare is a Supreme Court breach? Legal analyst discusses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A leaked preliminary opinion from the Supreme Court appears to show the high court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, giving states the power to outlaw abortions.

Politico obtained the draft opinion Monday and according to the report, it was written in February.

Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court’s secretive deliberation process.

How rare is a Supreme Court breach? Very rare, apparently.

Legal Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the rarity of a Supreme Court breach.