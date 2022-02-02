How San Diegans are celebrating Lunar New Year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday marked the Lunar New Year, which is celebrated around the world mostly by people from East Asia and Southeast Asia.

Kathleen Dang, Board Secretary at the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association San Diego, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details about Lunar New Year.

In addition to the new year, the event celebrates the end of winter and the start of the spring season.

In Chinese culture, each year is represented by an animal from the Zodiac and 2022 is the year of the Tiger.

Tigers represent strength, patience, and power. It is thought that channeling these traits may lead to a fruitful and lucky year.

Since the first Asian immigrants arrived in Downtown San Diego in the late 1800s, Lunar New Year has been celebrated in San Diego.

You can celebrate by spreading good luck and good cheer, honoring your elders, and disseminating wisdom to those younger than you.

Common Lunar New Year foods are dumplings and noodles, just to name a few.

The festivities actually last for 15 days, Dang described.

Get ready for a festive season!