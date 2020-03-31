How San Diegans can receive benefits from President Trump’s coronavirus stimulus bill





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The goal is to give individuals money to help them get by and keep the economy moving.

President Trump signed a coronavirus relief bill that will send most Americans a check worth around $1,000, depending on how much they make.

The $2.2 trillion stimulus plan is the biggest bill of its kind, and the Trump Administration believes it is necessary to kickstart the economy and put some money back in the pockets of Americans who were hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Diego County Taxpayers Association Director of Policy and Government, Kelly Batten, spoke with KUSI News on the phone to explain how President Trump’s bill can help San Diegans.