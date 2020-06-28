How San Diego County real estate market is doing as county reopens

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The temporary pullback in the local market during the shutdown is starting to improve with pent up demand in San Diego County, according to The Louie Ortiz Group.

Louie Ortiz joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the real estate market and said sales have increased while inventory remains low.

Short term rentals were down as much as 75% now starting to improve. Sales in part due to historically low-interest rates.

In San Diego County in May, home sales fell 40.7%, while the median price rose 3.5% to $590,000.