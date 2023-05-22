How San Diego public schools will be impacted by illegal immigration





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As a result of the expiration of Title 42, thousands of migrants have illegally entered the United States.

Some of these migrants are children, and will be enrolled in our public schools.

In fiscal year 2020 CBP reported approximately 78,000 apprehensions of unaccompanied minors along the U.S.-Mexico border.

As a result of the current and expected increase of migrants entering the country, California public schools may experience an increase in enrollment as undocumented immigrant children enter the school system. This expected enrollment increase will put pressure on resources, including classroom space, teaching staff, and educational materials.

To make matters worse, there is already a teacher shortage: According to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing (CTC), there were more than 10,000 teacher vacancies across California during the 2021–22 school year.

Illegal immigrant students may face unique educational challenges due to language barriers, cultural adjustment, and limited access to resources. These challenges can contribute to academic achievement gaps between these students and their peers.

To adapt, public schools are likely to implement targeted interventions and support programs to help these students succeed academically.

Mark Powell, former San Diego County Board of Education Member, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to outline how our public schools will need to adapt for the increased enrollment.