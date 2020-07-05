How San Diego’s economy can recover from coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIUEGO (KUSI) – California is in a make-or-break moment, with infection rates and hospitalizations rising sharply.

In San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported the 14-day rolling average of positive cases rising to 4.1%. Around the nation, positive test rates are even higher, with some areas like Miami Dade in Florida now nearly 20%.

California reported 6,500 additional cases of the virus on Saturday, although the actual number is thought to be far higher.

Economist Terra Lawson-Remer, JD, PhD said, “this week research concluded that a national mandate to wear masks in public would cut the daily growth of new cases by 1.0%.”

Lawson-Remer, who served as Senior Advisor in the U.S. Department of the Treasury in the Obama Administration, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss San Diego’s economy during COVID-19.

Public Health experts and economic analysts agree that the only path to economic recovery is following sound public health recommendations, according to Lawsom-Remer.