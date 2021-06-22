How Supreme Court’s ruling will affect college athletes





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Supreme Court has unanimously ruled today in favor of college athletes seeking unlimited benefits tied to education in a landmark case that brings up the question about whether players will eventually be able to earn compensation for playing.

The decision deals only with benefits related to education and not the ability of players to receive a salary.

Athletic Director for UC San Diego, Earl W. Edwards, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the impact the ruling will have on college athletes, college sports, and the universities.