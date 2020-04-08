How Sweetwater Authority is bringing people water service during COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In these difficult and uncertain times, Sweetwater Authority Chair, Steve Castaneda, joined Good Morning San Diego to let customers to know that they will continue to provide safe, reliable water service during the COVID-19 emergency and beyond.



There is no evidence that the COVID-19 is transmitted through treated water, and the U.S. EPA recommends that Americans continue to use and drink tap water as normal.

Authority employees continue to report to work to serve customers, while complying with enhanced workplace safety precautions.

In support of customers financially affected by the COVID-19 emergency, the Authority has suspended disconnection of water service for failure to pay until further notice.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Authority’s lobby will be closed until further notice. Customers can still securely pay their water bill online, by telephone, or in cash at their local 7-Eleven or CVS Pharmacy.

The Authority has had implemented some changes to operations to focus on essential service, including suspending fishing programs at Loveland and Sweetwater Reservoirs until further notice and postponing construction projects except for those necessary to maintain critical infrastructure and reliable service.

Meetings of the Governing Board are now being held by teleconference until further notice. The public can find instructions on how to listen in and submit public comments at www.sweetwater.org.

Customers can find up-to-date information on our response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency at www.sweetwater.org/covid19.