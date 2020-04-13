How the Air & Space Museum is coping with COVID-19 pandemic

The San Diego Air & Space Museum’s has a new video channel showcasing insider stories, exciting archival footage, personal and oral histories and STEM challenges in pursuit of our mission to preserve, inspire, educate and celebrate aviation and space flight history and innovation.

People will see one-of-a-kind videos from our world-class Apollo events featuring the actual people who were there when we safely landed Americans on the Moon.

