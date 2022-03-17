How the celebration of Purim ties into the Russian invasion of Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Purim is a joyful Jewish holiday which celebrates saving the Jews from a threatened massacre from ancient Persia.

Many Purim celebrators in San Diego feel that the deeper meaning of Purim relates to the situation unfolding in Ukraine.

One of those folks is Rabbi Scott Meltzer, Lecturer in Religious Studies at San Diego State University and rabbi of Ohr Shalom Synagogue in San Diego.

Rabbi Meltzer joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the deeper meaning of Purim and how it relates to Ukraine.