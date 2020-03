How the coronavirus is affecting the local real estate market

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Leo Ortiz from The Louie Ortiz Group joins KUSI to tell us why right now may be the best time to buy or refinance a home.

The way that the coronavirus has affected the local real estate market has left tremendous buying opportunity with potentially fewer competing offers and low interest rates. Some investors are even looking to real estate following the uncertainty with the stock market.