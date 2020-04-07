How the Coronavirus outbreak will impact religious activities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As millions of Americans prepare to celebrate the upcoming Easter and Passover holidays, the COVID-19 outbreak will undoubtedly leave many churches and synagogues empty this year.

With social distancing and even shelter in place orders on-going, many holiday services have been cancelled, or shifted online this year, bringing people together virtually.

Extended family and friends that would normally attend services as a group or prepare Easter meals or a Passover Seder may have to do the same, using video chat platforms like Zoom and Facetime to bring people together during this historic health crisis.

As so many of us remain isolated at home, religious leaders are urging everyone to check in on vulnerable family, friends and the elderly, who are most at risk from the Coronavirus.

Rabbi Noam E. Marans Director of Intergroup Relations at the American Jewish Committee (AJC) says, “these leaders are identifying needs and will, no doubt, assure that those who are experiencing Coronavirus isolation, food shortage, and logistical complications will be extended the support that they need. As the number who are infected with COVID-19 increases, visiting virtually with the infirmed and their caregivers, comforting mourners, will become, out of necessity, more commonplace.”

Rabbi Marans joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how the Coronavirus outbreak will impact religious activities across the country during the Easter and Passover holiday season and what congregants can do to bring their communities together during this difficult time.