How the coronavirus pandemic may be affecting us psychologically

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a new level of fear in the United States.

In fact, if you have visited a grocery store recently, you’ve probably noticed empty aisles of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and water.

Maricar Jenkins, licensed clinical social worker with Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, was in studio to discuss the psychology behind mob mentality and how the coronavirus hysteria may be affecting our mental health.

