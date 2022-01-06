How the Democrats are using January 6 to criminalize support for President Trump

It is officially one year after Trump supporters protested the election results in Washington DC.

As you know, after Trump’s speech, some of the crowd walked to the US Capitol building and eventually got inside.

President Biden, Vice President Harris and Democrats all across the country have called this day an “insurrection,” and “attack on our democracy,” but the only person who died that day was a San Diegan, veteran, unarmed women. Her name was Ashli Babbitt.

None of the people who went inside the Capitol building that day were armed, despite the lies being told by President Biden, who continues to call it an “armed insurrection.”

Vice President Harris went as far as comparing the protest to Pearl Harbor and 9/11. An obviously outrageous comparison.

As Democrats continue to attack President Trump and his supporters for what happened that day, many Republicans feel they are attempting to criminalize support for the GOP in any future elections.

There are still many unanswered questions surrounding the protest, and who was involved.

KUSI Political Contributor Tom Del Beccaro joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain why the Democrats are routinely lying about what happened on January 6, 2021.

And there it is… This is what it’s always been about folks. https://t.co/6J4wehKcgv — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 6, 2022