How the Democrats voting rights agenda is really a “federal takeover of the election process”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, Mark Larson, discusses the Voting Rights agenda, and explains why Republicans are strongly opposing it.

Larson explained that the legislation is essentially a “federal takeover of the election process.” To prove his point, Larson said the bill builds on the mail-in ballots for everyone, which started because of COVID-19.

The Democrats are not expected to have the votes to pass the bill, and named it in honor of the late John Lewis, with the expectation that opponents will not be able to criticize it, or else they can be slandered as racists, and act Larson describes to be right out of their playbook.

The Senate is expected to take up the voting rights legislation Tuesday, one day after Senate Majority Leader Chuick Schumer’s initial deadline to vote on a rule change. Schumer said the reason for the vote delay was due to a weekend winter storm, and Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz testing positive for COVID-19.

Larson discussed why their is such strong opposition to the bill with KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Morning San Diego.

Larson provided KUSI with the following explanation prior to his interview:

“By making it about race, especially the way that Biden did it in his screaming speech last week the Democrats shot themselves in the political foot. Now it’s just not Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, but two or three other senators as well who will not vote to end a filibuster. But that’s not going to stop Charles Schumer and Company from putting on a show that allows them to make it seem that any of their opponents, including in their own party, or somehow racists. They don’t have to get the votes to get the theatrical impact. Remember Russia Russia Russia? It didn’t have to go anywhere… It just got into peoples heads. They figure if they could demonize the opposition it will help them in the midterm elections this fall. It won’t.”

The upcoming vote comes after President Joe Biden’s unsuccessful effort on Capitol Hill to persuade Senate Democrats to pass a Voting Rights Bill.

