How the left is moving to the right as it gets closer to the elections





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With gas prices continuing to skyrocket in California, many experts say democratic-led policies seem to be enabling these trends.

As we get closer to election season, will the Republican Party get more support because of this?

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with El Cajon Mayor, Bill Wells, about the elections and democratic policies.