How the reopening of San Diego schools might look like

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California will allow day camps, bars, gyms, campgrounds and professional sports to begin reopening with precautions in a week.

The nation’s most populated state released guidance Friday for counties on reopening a broad range of businesses that have been closed since mid-March because of concerns about spreading the coronavirus. It also includes much-anticipated guidance on the fall reopening of schools, which have been shuttered since March.

Richard Barrera, Vice President of the San Diego Unified School Board, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss what the new guidance will mean for schools in San Diego.