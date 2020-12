How the San Diego sports world came together during the pandemic





During the COVID-19 pandemic, sports came to a halt; from the prepsters to the pros.

But instead of dwell on what could have been, the sports world came together to offer helping hands, food, and support for those on the front lines fighting.

Schools came together and had drive-thru graduations, kids lent a hand to those in need, and the pros gave food and money, all so we could get through the year 2020 stronger than we came in.