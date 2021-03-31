How this year’s National Doctor’s Day is different from years past

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This past year has been like no other for most, but especially so for doctors and other healthcare workers.

This National Doctor’s Day, Dr. Phil Yphantides, Medical Director of Urgent Care at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Center, joined KUSI to discuss how healthcare changed during the pandemic.

Dr. Yphantides added that doctors have had to quickly develop Outside Respiratory Clinics outside five Urgent Care clinics in the San Diego region and care for patients with respiratory symptoms in separate areas from all other patients.